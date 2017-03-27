Mendoza: A news story can change the world
Every journalist and editor has the responsibility to take a story beyond their daily beat, says Martha Mendoza, one of the team of four women who won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for their "Seafood from Slaves" investigation. As a result of the work of the AP reporters , more than 2,000 slaves who were captives of the Thailand seafood industry are free today.
