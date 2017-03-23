Marking Maria Theresa

Marking Maria Theresa

Slovakia, Austria and other countries of the former Habsburg Monarchy commemorate this year the 300th anniversary of the birth of the ruler and reformer, Maria Theresa. While in neighbouring Austria several seasonal exhibitions will be held, of which two will take place just across the Slovak-Austrian border, Bratislava will mark the anniversary with scientific conferences and cultural events, highlighting especially the baroque period.

Chicago, IL

