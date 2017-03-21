Kia trade unions on strike standby

Kia trade unions on strike standby

The trade unions organisation at Zilina-based carmaker Kia Motors Slovakia launched a strike standby on March 20. It decided on the step after most of the employees refused the wage hike offer presented by a mediator, the Pravda daily reported. The trade unions insist on increasing the wages of manual workers by 10 percent, with a 7-percent rise for administrative employees.

