Investment opportunities available to be turned into investment projects
Multifunctional device for the modification of cellulose materials and a method of modifying cellulose materials The invention is related to a multifunctional device for the modification of cellulose materials, especially printed and paper products, and a method of modifying cellulose materials by volatile impregnating substances Three-chamber gasifier The technical fields of the invention include machineries, devices and apparatuses for the chemical and energy industries as well as processing of the solid waste combustion of hydrocarbon materials in a continuous way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC