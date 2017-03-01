Investment opportunities available to...

Investment opportunities available to be turned into investment projects

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Multifunctional device for the modification of cellulose materials and a method of modifying cellulose materials The invention is related to a multifunctional device for the modification of cellulose materials, especially printed and paper products, and a method of modifying cellulose materials by volatile impregnating substances Three-chamber gasifier The technical fields of the invention include machineries, devices and apparatuses for the chemical and energy industries as well as processing of the solid waste combustion of hydrocarbon materials in a continuous way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,107 • Total comments across all topics: 279,279,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC