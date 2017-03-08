India B788 over Hungary, Slovakia and...

India B788 over Hungary, Slovakia and Czechia on Mar 10th 2017, loss of communication

3 hrs ago Read more: AVHerald

An Air India Boeing 787-800, registration VT-ANT performing flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London Heathrow,EN with 231 passengers and 18 crew, was enroute at FL400 entering Hungarian Airspace at about 08:42Z, the crew however did not report on Budapest Center. While the aircraft continued along its planned flight track across Hungary and Slovakia Czech fighter aircraft were dispatched to intercept the aircraft and met the aircraft over Czechia at 09:22Z, the captain of the B788 hand signalled that the flight and flight crew was okay, they were experiencing technical trouble.

Chicago, IL

