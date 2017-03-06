IBM opens its first Internet of Things service in Kosice

IBM Slovakia, one of the top players in the Slovak IT market, launched its new IoT in Kosice on March 3. The focused workspace in central and eastern Europe will be dedicated to the development and implementation of innovative solutions using cognitive technologies. "I am glad that we have been able to create the right conditions for opening this state-of-the-art, innovative IBM workspace in Slovakia," said Branislav Sebo, General Manager of IBM Czech Republic and Slovakia as cited in the company's report.

