Hungarian budget airline expands routes from Israel to Europe

Read more: The Times of Israel

A Hungarian budget airline announced Tuesday that it will add three new routes to more than a dozen it already operates between Israeli airports and destinations in central and eastern Europe. Wizz Air said in a statement it will start to operate routes from Tel Aviv to Lublin in Poland, Craiova in Romania and Kosice in Slovakia.

Chicago, IL

