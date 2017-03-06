Hollande: EU will be multi-speed or will 'explode'
A multi-speed Europe, where some countries integrate more than others, is necessary to avoid the bloc "exploding", the French president has said ahead of a meeting of four countries to prepare plans. "Europe at 27 cannot be anymore the uniform Europe at 27," Francois Hollande said in an interview with six European newspapers published on Monday .
