Former MP Frantisek Gaulieder killed by train

Former MP Frantisek Gaulieder, who once was illegally excluded from parliament by HZDS and its chairman, was killed by a train near the village of Trnovec nad Vahom in the early hours of March 25. Gaulieder, aged 66, left home and his whereabouts had been unknown to his family for some time, the private JOJ TV channel's news website noviny.sk reported on the same day. The police first found Gaulieder's car, which contained his identification documents, parked between Trnovec nad Vahom and the district town of Sala during the night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.