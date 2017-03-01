Film on real-life "Kidnapping" looks at Slovakia's ex-PM

Meciar led Slovakia into international isolation in the 1990s and is believed to be behind Michal Kovac Jr.'s kidnapping to Austria in 1995. The Slovak spy agency known as SIS -then led by a close Meciar ally - has been widely blamed but Meciar's 1998 pardons have made it impossible to investigate the kidnapping.

