Film on real-life "Kidnapping" looks at Slovakia's ex-PM

In this March 11, 2004 file picture Vladimir Meciar meets with the media in Bratislava, Slovakia, A new movie hit Slovak cinemas based on a real event that shocked Slovakia: a kidnap of late President Michal Kovac's son during the rule of authoritarian Prime Minister Vladimir Meciar. Meciar led Slovakia into international isolation in the 1990s and is believed to be behind Michal Kovac jr's kidnapping to Austria in 1995.

