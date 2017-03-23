Fico: I cannot see another living spa...

Fico: I cannot see another living space for Slovakia than EU

After the Rome Declaration was adopted unanimously at the ceremonial summit of 27 European-Union member states in Rome, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that it has made it clear that the Union wants to carry on united. "I do not see any other living space for Slovakia than the European Union," he said after the adoption of the Declaration on March 25, marking the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, adding that anyone claiming that Slovakia would be able to survive as a neutral state is lying.

