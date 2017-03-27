Eurostat: Bulgaria's North West Regio...

Eurostat: Bulgaria's North West Region Is Poorest in EU

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Sofia News Agency

In 2015, regional GDP per capita, expressed in terms of purchasing power standards, ranged from slightly less than 30% of the European Union average in the Bulgarian North West Region to 580% of the average in Inner London - West in the United Kingdomm, Eurostat said, quoted by BTA, The leading regions in the ranking of regional GDP per capita in 2015, after Inner London - West in the United Kingdom , were the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg , Hamburg in Germany Bruxelles/Brussel in Belgium and Bratislava in Slovakia . After North West in Bulgaria , the lowest regions in the ranking were Mayotte in France , North Central and South Central in Bulgaria and Nord-Est in Romania .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,980 • Total comments across all topics: 279,960,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC