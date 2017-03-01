East Europeans decry "double standards" for food, seek change to EU law

HAINBURG, Austria, March 1 When communism collapsed across central and eastern Europe in 1989, many Czechs and Slovaks flocked across newly unsealed borders to browse in shops in Austria full of high-quality goods they knew only from Western films. Foreign brands quickly filled once-barren state stores in the east, but many still make the trip west - though no longer to window-shop but to buy what they believe are superior versions of the same brands they can find at home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.