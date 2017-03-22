Doug Cockle ignites the Storm Within

The Storm Within trailer showcases a series of action and dialogue sequences from the main game with a new voice over from actor Doug Cockle , who will take on the role of the narrator in Sacred Fire . Sacred Fire is a game about survival, power and hope, where players lead a band of resistance fighters in Caledonia against the invading Roman Empire.

