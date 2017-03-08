Deputy PM Denitsa Zlateva: Bulgaria Will Lead the Debate in the EU
Bulgaria will lead the debate in the European Union in this crucial time for the future of united Europe, said caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Denitsa Zlateva in Bratislava, quoted by the government press office. Sofia will take over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union on January 01, 2018.
