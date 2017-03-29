Czech state prepares celebrations of Czechoslovakia's centenary

The Czech state will spend 400 million crowns on the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of establishment of independent Czechoslovakia and the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Prague Spring and the Warsaw Pact invasion of Czechoslovakia in 2018, CTK has learnt. Next year, Prague will also mark the 25th anniversary of the independent Czech Republic, which together with the Slovak Republic are successor states to Czechoslovakia, which was divided as from January 1993.

