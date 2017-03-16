Central Europe's leaders reject EU's ...

Central Europe's leaders reject EU's relocation of migrants

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

Prime ministers of the Visegrad group countries, from left, Czech Republic's Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico pose for media before their meeting in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. less Prime ministers of the Visegrad group countries, from left, Czech Republic's Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and Slovakian Prime ... more Czech Republic's Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, right, and his Polish counterpart Beata Szydlo meet for talks in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,120 • Total comments across all topics: 279,905,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC