Central Europe's leaders reject EU's relocation of migrants

Prime ministers of the Visegrad group countries, from left, Czech Republic's Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico pose for media before their meeting in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. less Prime ministers of the Visegrad group countries, from left, Czech Republic's Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and Slovakian Prime ... more Czech Republic's Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, right, and his Polish counterpart Beata Szydlo meet for talks in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.