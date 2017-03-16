Central Europe's leaders discuss Brex...

Central Europe's leaders discuss Brexit, migrants, economy

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Leaders from Central Europe are meeting in Warsaw on the eve of Britain's triggering its divorce from the European Union to discuss future ties with London, migration and boosting their region's economy. Tuesday's meeting of the so-called Visegrad Group brings together Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and her counterparts from Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,514 • Total comments across all topics: 279,901,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC