Capital to tax non-Bratislavans more

People working in Bratislava without having a permanent address in the capital pay more for the accommodation in the city from the beginning of 2017 in the form of a higher accommodation tax, the Pravda daily reported. Until the end of 2016, non-Bratislavans could avoid the tax by declaring that they have a temporary residence in the city.

Chicago, IL

