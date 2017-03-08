Bratislava protesters were ahead of extremists

It has become a tradition that on the weekend before the anniversary of the wartime Slovak State - March 14 - extremists organise commemorative marches to the MartinskA1 2 Cemetery in Bratislava to the symbolic grave of Jozef Tiso, the Sme daily wrote on March 13. This year, however, people carrying flags with crossed swastikas and slogans against fascism took to the streets instead on Saturday, March 11. Even politicians, i.e. Bratislava Mayor Ivo Nesrovnal, Bratislava Regional Governor Pavol FreA o, MEP Monika FlaA A kovA -BeASovA , and ex-mayor Milan FtA A nik showed up.

