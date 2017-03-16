Bratislava has forbidden hazard in the city
Bratislava city council members approved a complete ban on casinos in the capital. After their licenses expire, casinos can no longer be housed in hotels, blocks of flats, shopping centres, cultural houses or in spaces for public entertainment.
