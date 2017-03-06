BLOG: English Theatre Comes to Bratis...

BLOG: English Theatre Comes to Bratislava

The Festival of English speaking theatres Bridgin`V4 will open with the play Vernissage based on a 'theatre of the absurd' play by Vaclav Havel. Five plays in English will be introduced at the second year of the international festival of English speaking theatres, Bridgin'V4.

Chicago, IL

