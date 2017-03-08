Angela Merkel Calls for 'Multi-Speed Europe'
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said late on Monday that the European Union will have problems if do not allow individual members to participate in various degrees of integration with each other. Merkel made the comment in Paris after a meeting with the leaders of the four largest economies in the Eurozone - Germany, France, Italy and Spain.
