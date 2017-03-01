Analysts: Gov't unsuccessful in fight...

Analysts: Gov't unsuccessful in fighting against extremism

In the year since it assumed power, the government has failed to become a bulwark against extremism and to restore trust in democratic institutions and the functioning of the state, sociologist Michal VaA ecka and Trend weekly commentator MariA n LeA ko concurred on the latest edition of Tablet.tv's discussion show. The discussion revolved around an evaluation of the latest political developments in the run-up to the first anniversary of the formation of Prime Minister Robert Fico's third government.

Chicago, IL

Advertisement
