Woman who urinated on the Quran arrested, awaiting trial

A POLICE unit arrested a young woman in the northern-Slovak town of RuA3 4omberok for her display of internet hate crime. The new provisions in the Criminal Code to face extremism-motivated crimes have been effective only since the start of this year but they have already been applied in the case of a French exchange student who had been beaten in BanskA Bystrica, and in the case of a young woman who recorded a video in which she among other things, burns the Quran.

