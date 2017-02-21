Woman accused of filming herself urinating on Koran before burning it faces six years in jail
The woman was identified as Sheila Szmerekova, 24, from the central Slovakian city of Ruzomberok after the video sparked outrage on social media. A woman who allegedly filmed herself urinating on the Koran before burning it and declaring war on Muslim 'parasites' faces six years in jail.
