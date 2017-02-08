UPDATE 1-Weak trade prospects prompt ...

UPDATE 1-Weak trade prospects prompt cut to Slovak 2017 growth forecast

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: Reuters

BRATISLAVA, Feb 6 Slovakia's Finance Ministry cut its outlook for the country's 2017 gross domestic product growth to 3.3 percent from 3.5 percent. The new forecast would match 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,958 • Total comments across all topics: 278,689,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC