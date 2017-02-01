U.S. Steel: Will they stay or will they go?
The Slovak cabinet has confirmed that U.S. Steel is in talks over the potential sale of its Slovak subsidiary, U.S. Steel KoA ice . The American steelmaker, which announced a multi-million dollar global loss in 2016, has neither confirmed nor denied that it plans to sell its plant in KoA ice, where it employs about 10,000 people.
Read more at Slovak Spectator.
