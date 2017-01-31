Trump may draw inspiration from Slovak oligarchs
The recently published piece titled "How to Build an Autocracy" by The Atlantic magazine offers a scenario of how the United States could look like if Donald Trump is sworn in for his second term in 2021. Except for the fact that nobody listens to the critics, the salaries of poorer Americans have increased, similarly to the US deficit, corruption and Trump's power, and the media have grown noticeably more friendly to Trump as well, according to the piece's author David Frum.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi...
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
