Trump may draw inspiration from Slovak oligarchs

The recently published piece titled "How to Build an Autocracy" by The Atlantic magazine offers a scenario of how the United States could look like if Donald Trump is sworn in for his second term in 2021. Except for the fact that nobody listens to the critics, the salaries of poorer Americans have increased, similarly to the US deficit, corruption and Trump's power, and the media have grown noticeably more friendly to Trump as well, according to the piece's author David Frum.

