Treasures of Slovak baroque in Poland

Visitors to the exhibition of Slovak baroque in Krakow, Poland, will not just be able to view famous works of art but will have a chance to study rare pieces hardly ever presented before. The Treasures of Baroque - Between Bratislava and Krakow exhibition, is organised by the Slovak National Gallery and from February 9 to April 23, it is making available for the first time a vast selection of the SNG's exhibits.

Chicago, IL

