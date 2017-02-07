Supreme Court dismisses appeal in Babis case
The Supreme Court has turned down the special appeal of the Nation's Memory Institute in its dispute with Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis, who was listed as an agent cooperating with the communist-era secret police StB. UPN however criticises the ruling, saying that the process is not right.
