Slovakia to have new environmental strategy

6 hrs ago

The newly prepared strategy, aimed to replace the 25-year-old document, is a new approach to the new challenges Slovakia faces. Slovakia might get a new Environmental Policy Strategy for the first time in many years, as the Environment Ministry plans to submit such a document to a cabinet session by December.

