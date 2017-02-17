Slovakia helped 36 victims of human t...

Slovakia helped 36 victims of human trafficking

18 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

NGOs and international organisations offered a specialised programme to trafficking victims; most women came from the KoA ice Region, most men from the BanskA Bystrica Region. Last year Slovakia offered support and protection to a total of 36 victims involved passively in human trafficking, the Interior Ministry informed.

Chicago, IL


