Slovakia has the sixth lowest number of foreigners in the EU
Slovakia has not been affected by the mass influx of migrants which Europe has had to face between 2015 and 2016. Despite this, Slovaks in general are not willing to help refugees who really need aid and flee from their countries afraid for their lives.
