Slovak sportswear firm hit by hate mail for using black model in advert

Feb 10 Hundreds of people have sent hate mail to a Slovak sportswear company this week after it featured a black body-builder in an advert on its Facebook page, having used the same model twice last year without provoking any such reaction. Comments have included calling the man "a murderer" and "an ape in sportswear", with some people saying they would never shop at a company that promoted multiculturalism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.