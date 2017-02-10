Slovak institute releases list of com...

Slovak institute releases list of communist secret police's staff

Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The Slovak Nation's Memory Institute released the list of the former Czechoslovak Communist secret police officers in Bratislava and western Slovakia today and completed its mapping of the StB's structure and staff in Slovakia, UPN head Ondrej Krajnak has told reporters. The Bratislava StB administration as a unit of the Czechoslovak counter-intelligence service was part of the secret police in Slovakia.

Chicago, IL

