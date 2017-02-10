Slovak institute releases list of communist secret police's staff
The Slovak Nation's Memory Institute released the list of the former Czechoslovak Communist secret police officers in Bratislava and western Slovakia today and completed its mapping of the StB's structure and staff in Slovakia, UPN head Ondrej Krajnak has told reporters. The Bratislava StB administration as a unit of the Czechoslovak counter-intelligence service was part of the secret police in Slovakia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi...
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC