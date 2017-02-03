Slovak innovators showed their work

Read more: Slovak Spectator

Non-traditional exhibits created by Slovak innovators were displayed as part of the Digital Assembly conference that took place in late September in Bratislava. The event focused on the digital agenda took place as part of Slovakia's Presidency of the EU Council, the TASR newswire reported.

Chicago, IL

