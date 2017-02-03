Slovak films to be screened at Berlinale, Rotterdam IFF

It seems that Slovak films are much in demand now: after it has been announced that the Czech-Slovak film Masaryk will be shown at Berlinale 2017, two more Slovak movies are slated for foreign festival screenings. The Little Harbour of director Iveta GrA3fovA was selected for the Generation KPlus section at Berlinale, the TASR newswire wrote.

