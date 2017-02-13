Slovak agriculture faces changes
Small organic farms are scarce in Slovakia, a country where agriculture is still symbolised by a sector comprising mostly large-scale production. Historically, Slovakia was the less industrialised and less modernised part of Czechoslovakia, but in the years that followed World War II it too went through the transition from agricultural through industrial to a service-oriented economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi...
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC