Slovak agriculture faces changes

Slovak agriculture faces changes

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Small organic farms are scarce in Slovakia, a country where agriculture is still symbolised by a sector comprising mostly large-scale production. Historically, Slovakia was the less industrialised and less modernised part of Czechoslovakia, but in the years that followed World War II it too went through the transition from agricultural through industrial to a service-oriented economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,321 • Total comments across all topics: 278,855,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC