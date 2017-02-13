Slanske Lesy forests should remain in...

Slanske Lesy forests should remain in state hands

Read more: Slovak Spectator

The dispute over the ownership of the Slanske Lesy forests, worth more than 40 million, between the state-run forestry company Lesy SR and a Trebisov-based businessman is still ongoing after nineteen years. Plots of 6500 hectares and a further 500 hectares of the arable land are currently owned by the state but the people wishing to acquire them and others helping with the dubious transfers have not been brought to justice yet, the Pravda daily reported.

Chicago, IL

