Slanske Lesy forests should remain in state hands
The dispute over the ownership of the Slanske Lesy forests, worth more than 40 million, between the state-run forestry company Lesy SR and a Trebisov-based businessman is still ongoing after nineteen years. Plots of 6500 hectares and a further 500 hectares of the arable land are currently owned by the state but the people wishing to acquire them and others helping with the dubious transfers have not been brought to justice yet, the Pravda daily reported.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi...
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
