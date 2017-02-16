Ryanair launches new routes from Leed...

Ryanair launches new routes from Leeds-Bradford Airport

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Thetelegraphand Argus

RYANAIR is flying high after announcing an expansion of its routes through Leeds Bradford Airport to deliver 1.3million passengers through the site. The Irish airline will now fly to an extra two routes for a total of 17 destinations from the Yeadon site, as it announced its winter 2017/18 schedule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,830 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC