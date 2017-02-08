Roaming fees to end this summer

Roaming fees to end this summer

3 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

In June 2017, roaming fees within the different countries of the EU will end for calling, sending short text messages and surfing on the internet. Citizens of countries belonging to the European Union will be able to use all mobile services for the same prices as in their home country when anywhere else within the EU.

