Queues rigged at foreigners' police, say clients

Every working day, the area in front of the immigration office in Bratislava is filled with people trying to find their way in, locate the machine that issues queuing tickets, and navigate the throngs already resigned to spending most of their day in this drab corner of PetrA3 4alka. Despite repeated promises by the authorities that waiting times and client handling processes at the office would improve, "third-country nationals" - citizens of countries from outside the European Union - who sometimes have to wait from the early hours in order to be sure of securing a meeting with a police officer, report little change.

