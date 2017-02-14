No-confidence vote in Fico postponed

No-confidence vote in Fico postponed

The special parliamentary session with a no-confidence motion in Prime Minister Robert Fico on the agenda, was interrupted shortly after it was opened on the afternoon of February 14. The reason was a picture of an old lady presented by Igor MatoviA , leader of the opposition Ordinary People and Independent Personalities . MatoviA wanted to use the picture to demonstrate how the increased energy bills will affect her life.

