More people leave Slovakia than arrive
Even though the number of foreigners working in Slovakia has doubled in the last two years, more people are still leaving their homeland. About 150,000 Slovaks work abroad for less than a year, according to the recent UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia analysis.
