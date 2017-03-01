MOL Group Eyes Talents for Its GROWWW...

MOL Group Eyes Talents for Its GROWWW Program

Fresh graduates and young professionals with up to one year experience who plan their career with one of the largest corporations in the Central Eastern European region will have a unique opportunity to pursue their goals. In line with the MOL Group 2030 strategy, the company looks to the future and aspires to provide the best and most desirable services to people on the move, and in order to achieve these goals, MOL Group needs new and open-minded talents more than ever.

