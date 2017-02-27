Lack of qualified labour needs to be addressed

After visiting carmaker PSA in Trnava, PM Fico says that people do not want to work even for more than a 1,300. A great challenge for the Slovak government is to tackle the lack of qualified labour in Slovakia, commented Prime Minister Robert Fico after visiting the carmaker PSA Groupe Slovakia in Trnava on February 27. The automotive industry itself is calling for concrete steps to be taken in order to secure the required labour.

