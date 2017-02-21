Inspectors to focus on firms with for...

Inspectors to focus on firms with foreign staff

12 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

The Labour Ministry will pay more attention to companies with foreign staff. The decision comes in the wake of a recent report by a Serbian journalist who worked incognito for three months in allegedly dire conditions at the Samsung plant in Galanta , the TASR newswire reported.

Chicago, IL

