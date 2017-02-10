Hungarian union reaches two-year Audi...

Hungarian union reaches two-year Audi wage deal

Friday Feb 10

Feb 10 German carmaker Audi's Hungarian unit has reached an agreement on wage rises for the next two years with the local AHFSZ union, which announced the deal on Friday. Car production and export by foreign automakers is a key driver of economic growth in Hungary, where skilled workers are paid much less than their counterparts in western Europe.

Chicago, IL

